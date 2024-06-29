Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A musician caught driving a drug dealer around has been told by a judge that he had “made a mess of his life” by getting involved.

Abdoulie Ceesay was jailed this week at Leeds Crown Court after he was caught driving a car that contained heroin and crack cocaine.

The court herd that the vehicle was pulled over on April 28 after it was flagged up by patrolling police suspecting it was not insured. When they searched the car they found it contained street deals of the deadly drugs. They also found dealer cards advertising the drugs for sale.

Ceesay (pictured) was a driver for a drug dealer. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

Cessay, 28, was arrested and it later transpired that he was a driver for a drug dealer, rather than a dealer himself, and was “under direction” for “very little financial reward, although the court heard that he was “still aware of the operation”.

They searched his home on Back Sholebroke PLace in Potternewton where they also found a quantity of cannabis. He later admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, and with intent to supply a Class B drug.

Mitigating, Alisha Kaye said he had fallen in with the wrong crowd but was a promising musician who spent his time writing songs.

Judge Richard Mansell KC told Ceesay: “You really have made a mess of your life. You have clearly fallen in with the wrong crowd.”