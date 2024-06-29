Drug runner stopped in Leeds told by judge: 'You really have made a mess of your life'
Abdoulie Ceesay was jailed this week at Leeds Crown Court after he was caught driving a car that contained heroin and crack cocaine.
The court herd that the vehicle was pulled over on April 28 after it was flagged up by patrolling police suspecting it was not insured. When they searched the car they found it contained street deals of the deadly drugs. They also found dealer cards advertising the drugs for sale.
Cessay, 28, was arrested and it later transpired that he was a driver for a drug dealer, rather than a dealer himself, and was “under direction” for “very little financial reward, although the court heard that he was “still aware of the operation”.
They searched his home on Back Sholebroke PLace in Potternewton where they also found a quantity of cannabis. He later admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, and with intent to supply a Class B drug.
Mitigating, Alisha Kaye said he had fallen in with the wrong crowd but was a promising musician who spent his time writing songs.
Judge Richard Mansell KC told Ceesay: “You really have made a mess of your life. You have clearly fallen in with the wrong crowd.”
Despite Ceesay’s promising future, he told him it “has to be custody” because the charges were too serious. He jailed him for 27 months and will be released at the half-way stage to serve the remainder on licence.