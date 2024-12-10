Drug-parcel worker from Leeds bought luxury items after receiving tens of thousands of pounds
Tara Bligh helped in the business between 2017 and 2019 that was run by her criminal boyfriend, until a parcel was intercepted.
Leeds Crown Court heard that Post Office staff came across the package that contained an ounce of the drug.
Following an investigation, they found Bligh’s bank statements included payments linked to the packaging. Prosecutor Temitayo Dasaolu said more than £30,646 had been received to a Paypal account, and a Bitcoin account that had contained £30,977.
She said that 33-year-old Bligh had bought luxury items also, but further details were not disclosed to the court.
Blight, of Elmet Way, Swarcliffe, was arrested and gave a no-comment interview to police, but had provided a prepared statement denying any involvement.
She later admitted supplying cannabis, possession of criminal property and acquiring criminal property on the day she was due to stand trial.
Mitigating, Ashleigh Metcalfe said that Bligh was no longer with the man and was in a new relationship. It was pointed out that the offences were from more than five years ago.
She had not been in trouble since and was now in employment on a good salary.
Judge Howard Crowson told Bligh: “You were involved in a business which involved the supply of cannabis through the postal system. You must accept that you enjoyed some of the fruits of this.
“You were enjoying a relatively affluent lifestyle. Your partner at the time was involved in organised crime. You had an involvement but it essentially was the business of another person.”
He gave her a two-year community order.