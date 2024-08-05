Drug-dealing brothers stopped in Leeds claimed they were visiting their grandmother
Raheem and Rakeeb Khan were in a Vauxhall Corsa when patrolling police saw them acting suspiciously late at night in the Hyde Park area, Leeds Crown Court heard.
Both escaped immediate custodial sentences after it was heard there were “inexplicable” delays in bringing the case to court - with the pair arrested on September 28, 2022.
Prosecuting, Charlotte Noddings said the officers saw the Corsa on Hessle Walk at around 10.20pm that night, and witnessed a person approach and climb into the car. That person then got out moments later.
The car left the scene and the police followed, pulling up next to traffic lights and telling them to pull over.
Raheem, 22, was driving with Rakeeb, 20, in the passenger seat. They said they were both going to visit their grandmother.
The officers found a bag of cocaine, several bags of cannabis and ketamine in the car. The drugs were worth £390. They also found several phones containing a tick list of money owed and messages advertising drugs for sale.
They also found dealer cards containing a number. Officers dialled that number and one of the phones in the car began to ring.
Neither have any previous convictions. Rakeeb, of Fir Tree Approach, Moortown, admitted one count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, and two of Class B.
Raheem, of Fir Tree Vale, Moortown, admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.
Mitigating for Rakeeb, Erin Kitson-Parker said he had not committed any offences since and was “genuinely remorseful” for his crimes.
She said: “He thought he could make quick money from drugs and understands now there is no way to make quick money. He accepts he has made a mistake.”
For Raheem, Jeremy Barton said he had run up a drugs debt and turned to dealing, but that was rejected by Judge Neil Clark.
Mr Barton said Raheem now had full-time employment and had an academic background. He said of his arrest: “He found the experience a sobering one.”
He said Raheem accepted he had brought shame on his family and was emotional about the prospect of going to jail.
Judge Clark said the pair had “let their family down”, but opted to not lock them up.
Rakeeb Khan was given two years’ jail, suspended for 18 months, with 200 hours of unpaid work.
Raheem Khan was given eight months’ jail, suspended for 18 months, with 120 hours of unpaid work.