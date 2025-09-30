Leeds drug dealer initially spared custody sent to jail over 'attitude problem'
Ryan Carpenter was given an 18-month sentence, suspended for 24 months, in June for supplying cannabis, with conditions to complete rehabilitation days.
It dated back to an in incident in April 2023.
The 32-year-old was brought back to Leeds Crown Court where he admitted breaching the order.
Judge Ray Singh, who sentenced him initially, noted that he had a “questionable attitude” and told the court that Carpenter had thrown the faith in him “back in his face”.
He told Carpenter: “I took an opportunity to give you a chance.
“I said that the very first breach, you would go to prison. You have carried out none of the rehabilitation days.
“There’s no good explanation. There’s a wilful refusal on your behalf to complete this order.
“There has been no compliance with this order.”
Carpenter, of Whincover Driver, Farnley, had the full 18-month sentence activated.