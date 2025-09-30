Carpenter (pictured) was jailed after failing to adhere to his suspended sentence for drug offences. | WYP / Getty

A drug dealer who was spared custody two months ago has been locked up after the judge questioned his attitude.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Carpenter was given an 18-month sentence, suspended for 24 months, in June for supplying cannabis, with conditions to complete rehabilitation days.

It dated back to an in incident in April 2023.

The 32-year-old was brought back to Leeds Crown Court where he admitted breaching the order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carpenter (pictured) was jailed after failing to adhere to his suspended sentence for drug offences. | WYP / Getty

Judge Ray Singh, who sentenced him initially, noted that he had a “questionable attitude” and told the court that Carpenter had thrown the faith in him “back in his face”.

He told Carpenter: “I took an opportunity to give you a chance.

“I said that the very first breach, you would go to prison. You have carried out none of the rehabilitation days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no good explanation. There’s a wilful refusal on your behalf to complete this order.

“There has been no compliance with this order.”

Carpenter, of Whincover Driver, Farnley, had the full 18-month sentence activated.