A drug dealer is behind bars after being caught as part of an operation to tackle organised crime in Huddersfield.

Declan Gilbert from Church Street, Huddersfield was jailed for two years, six months at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, May 16, after being caught red handed with Class A drugs and a weapon following a police raid.

He was sentenced after admitting possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine as well as possession of a machete.

Officers from the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant at Gilbert’s address on 14 March, as part of an ongoing operation to target drug dealing.

He was arrested at the premises from which police recovered the heroin and cocaine as well as the machete.

The 26-year-old was charged within 24 hours of his arrest and put before Leeds Magistrate's Court.

Sergeant Caroline Loran of the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Drug dealing and other organised criminality is a blight on our town and we continue to work to track down, arrest and put away dealers such as Gilbert.

“He was before the courts with 24 hours of his arrest, remanded into custody and is now serving a two year plus sentence, following an operation which resulted in Class A drugs and a dangerous weapon being taken off our streets.”

Inspector Nicholas Kitson of the Huddersfield NPT added: “Our operation to specifically target organised criminality in Huddersfield continues and I want to extend my thanks to residents who continue to report drugs offending to us.

“Dealers such as Gilbert spread nothing but misery, and I can promise residents they will be seeing more activity in their communities to target criminals like him in the weeks ahead. I urge them to keep contacting us with intelligence which we can use to identify and target these offenders.

“All information supplied either directly to us, or anonymously via Crimestoppers is assessed and used to help us plan operations such as that which took down Gilbert in March.”

Information about drugs offending can be given to the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.