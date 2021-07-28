Drug dealer from Leeds wanted on recall to prison
Police are appealing for information to trace a convicted drug dealer Wisdom who is wanted on recall to prison.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 5:31 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 5:32 pm
Nathaniel Wisdom, 31, from Leeds, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison in June 2016 for conspiracy to supply a Class A drug.
He was released after serving part of his sentence and is now wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.
Wisdom is described as black, 5ft 5in tall,of slim build, with a scar on his hairline on the left-hand side of his face.
Officers are continuing enquiries to locate him and anyone who can assist is asked to contact 101, or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat