Nathaniel Wisdom

Nathaniel Wisdom, 31, from Leeds, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison in June 2016 for conspiracy to supply a Class A drug.

He was released after serving part of his sentence and is now wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Wisdom is described as black, 5ft 5in tall,of slim build, with a scar on his hairline on the left-hand side of his face.