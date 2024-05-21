Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police found a £35,000 Rolex, a high-powered Mercedes parked outside and £15,000 in cash when they raided the family home of a drug dealer.

More than 1.4kg of cannabis was also recovered from the home of Jordan Westmoreland when officers went to the property where he lived with his wife and children.

Armed with a warrant, officers forced entry to the home on Spring Close Avenue, Cross Green, early morning on March 21, 2022, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police raided the home of Jordan Westmoreland and found drugs, a £35,000 Rolex and £15,000 in cash. (pics by WYP / Getty / National World)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His wife and two children were present at the time, prosecutor George Hazel-Owram said. The police found large quantities of cannabis in various containers, which had a total street value of around £13,000.

They also found weighing scales, grip-seal bags, empty bags of cannabis edibles, a hunting knife, incapacitant spray and a tick list of money owed. They found various mobile phones and £15,005 in cash.

The gold Rolex was found in a sock in a bedroom, along with designer clothes, while the Mercedes parked outside was also found to contain an extendable baton in the glove box.

Mr Hazel-Owram said the Westmorland and his wife had been “living beyond their means” and enjoying a “lavish lifestyle”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said bank accounts were also analysed and found multiple deposits of £10 and £20 which he said was consistent with frequent street-level dealing.

Westmoreland, 33, admitted dealing in a Class B drug, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon in a private place and possession of criminal property.

He appeared in court alongside his wife, 31-year-old Abbie Westmoreland, who was initially jointly charged. But all charges against here were dropped at the beginning of the hearing with no evidence offered.

Mitigating for Jordan Westmoreland, Nicholas Hammond said: “It was his own [drugs] operation. It is not a complete network of dealers or anything of that nature. He was clearly selling direct to cannabis users.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the couple had run a cafe for more than 10 years that had been inherited. Turning to the Rolex, he said Westmoreland had “bought it for a lot less” of the alleged value, and that the Mercedes was on finance.

Judge Penelope Belcher told Westmoreland she was unimpressed by him having such large quantities of drugs in the kitchen area where his young children were.