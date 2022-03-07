Officers acting on intelligence had pulled over a Ford Focus belonging to Liam Winn in Castleford in May 2020, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Gareth Henderson-Moore said they found a grip-seal bag of cocaine on Winn.

Leeds Crown Court heard suspicions were raised when the man kept insisting that he needed to use the toilet.

During a quick search of his passenger, Kieran Reid, they also found £120 in cash.

After being taken to the police station, Reid raised suspicion when he kept insisting that he needed to use the toilet.

A more detailed search was carried out and officers found a larger bag of drugs hidden in his underwear.

It included 7.88g of cocaine separated into deals, 2.66g of crack cocaine separated into six deals, and 7.61g of ketamine divided into 11 bags.

The total value of the drugs found came to £700.

Reid, 21, of Heseltine Close, Normanton, admitted possession of cocaine, crack and ketamine with intent to supply all three, and possession of criminal cash.

Winn, 24, of Altofts Lodge Drive, Normanton, also admitted the same charges.

No mitigation was offered after Judge Robin Mairs said neither defendant would face immediate jail.

He said: "There's been a considerable volume of work done with both. It's been almost two years after the event."

Addressing the pair, he said: "You were operating as a mobile drug-dealing unit. You were selling Class A and Class B drugs, and had been doing it for a little while in the area.

"Had I been dealing with you in 2020, I would have take a starting point of 4.5 years [in jail] but I'm impressed by what is in the pre-sentence reports, and [you] appear to have turned your lives around.

"Both of you have left drugs behind, it would seem, and both of you are in employment.

"You have both brought bags with you because you were expecting prison sentences."

He gave Winn 20 months in jail, suspended for 24 months, plus 200 hours of unpaid work. He must pay £425 court costs.

Reid was handed 24 months in jail, suspended for 24 months, plus 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation days. He must pay £670 costs.

Judge Mairs added: "If you break the orders by re-offending or not doing the work, if I see either of you again, I will send you to prison.

"This is an opportunity and if you do not take it, there will be consequences."