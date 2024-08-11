Drug-addicted trainee chef stole £19,000 from dementia-suffering Leeds grandparents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drug addict tasked to look after his frail grandparents drained more than £19,000 from their bank accounts to feeds his habit.

Leeds Crown Court heard that even after Joshua Stubbs was challenged by his family about the missing money, he continued to steal. The 25-year-old was given a suspended sentence, despite the judge saying he “richly deserved” to go into custody.

Prosecutor Holly Clegg said that between 2021 and 2022, dozens of transactions were made from his grandparents’ bank accounts to Stubbs. They both suffered from dementia.

Stubbs stole cash from his frail grandparents to feed his drug and alcohol habit. (pics by National World / Shutterstock) | National World / Shutterstock

It was only when a direct debit failed to go through that his mother began checking the records and found the money had been siphoned to her son.

Among the transactions were payments in pubs and restaurants and he took thousands in cash withdrawals. He had even used his mother’s credit card.

He was confronted in March of 2022 and he admitted what he had done. He confessed to having a drug problem. However, even after being discovered, being bailed by police and his grandfather being hospitalised, he continued to take money.

In total, he stole £12,341 from his grandmother, £6,131 from his grandfather and £428 from his mother. It was heard that relations with his family had become strained but they were keen for him to get help. He has begun to pay back the cash he stole.

Stubbs, of Farrier Court, Wetherby, admitted three counts of theft. He has no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Leila Taleb said Stubbs was “not the sort of man who graces these courts”. She added: “This offending is clearly out of character for him. The reason for him committing these offences was a drug and alcohol addiction that became crippling.

“He stole from those who love and protect him. He has been very remorseful.”

She said that Stubbs, who volunteers as a football coach, was training to become a chef.

Judge Simon Batiste told him: “You richly deserve to go to prison. You carried on even after being challenged about it. You were supposed to be helping and caring for them [grandparents]. Instead, you were fleecing them of their savings.

“Despite being released on bail, you carried on - that is one of the most unforgivable things about this offending. You could have no complaint if I locked you up.”

But Judge Batiste acknowledged that he had made effort to repay the money and made “considerable efforts” to address his addiction to drink and drugs, having sought help from the Leeds-based counselling service, Turning Point. He has also been attending support meetings run by Andy’s Man Club.

He gave Stubbs 20 months’ jail, suspended for two years, along with 10 rehabilitation days and 160 hours of unpaid work.

He told him: “There’s a sword hanging over your head for the next two years. You are a fortunate man today. You could well have gone to prison.”