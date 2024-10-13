Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drug addict bizarrely punched himself to get his wife into trouble after she ended their 20-year marriage, then attacked her.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Butterfield followed the woman on her way home and when she reiterated her decision he turned violent, firstly punching himself before switching his attention to the terrified woman.

The 39-year-old was jailed for 14 months at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was heard that the couple had been together for two decades and had both been drug users, but the woman had been into rehabilitation while Butterfield continued.

The decision caused “friction” between the couple and eventually led to the breakdown of the marriage.

Butterfield attacked himself and his ex wife near Toolstation on Ring Road Seacroft. (pics by Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World

On June 27 the woman had been walking home when she noticed Butterfield behind her on Ring Road Seacroft.

He tried to kiss her but she pulled away and shouted at him to go away. She got to the Toolstation shop car park and he told her that he could go where he chose and threw a can of beer at her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butterfield then started to punch himself in the face, saying he was going to tell the police she had attacked him and she would go to prison.

He then grabbed her by the hair and punched her to the ribs and face, before kicking her as she was on the ground. A third person tried to intervene and he was also punched.

The woman ran into Toolstation where the staff rang the police.

Butterfield, of Langbar Gardens, Swarcliffe, was later arrested and gave a no-comment interview to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has previous convictions mainly for dishonesty offences and driving matters. He was on a community order for driving matters at the time of his latest offending.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Altcourse in Liverpool, where he was being held on remand, and admitted ABH and assault.

Mitigating, Stephen Smithson said Butterfield did not have a history of violence and was now on a methadone prescription in custody to combat his heroin addiction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ”He knows a custodial sentence is in the offing. He wants to come back into the community and return to live with his mother.”

Referring to the drug issues, Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said: “There came a point that she thought better of it and decided to do something about it. She addressed that problem and you did not.

“I can understand the friction between the parties. It was made clear to you that the relationship was at an end. You did not take it kindly.”

He gave Butterfield a restraining order to keep him away from the woman which will last until further notice.