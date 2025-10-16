Drug addict escapes mandatory sentence on a technicality after Wakefield break-in

A burglar caught on camera breaking into a flat and walking away with a TV has avoided a mandatory three-year sentence due to a technicality.

Ryan McDonald has two previous convictions for burglary, but because one was a hotel, questions were raised over whether it was regarded as a domestic break-in, meaning he may be subject to the three-strike rule.

But the judge, the Recorder of Leeds Guy Kearl KC, ruled that it was not classed as a dwelling.

Leeds Crown Court heard that on February 1 McDonald, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, went to a neighbour’s property with another man and let themselves in through an unlocked door, knowing the occupier was out for the evening.

McDonald burgled a neighbouring property on Arundel Close in Wakefield. | NW / Google Maps

He was caught on camera carrying the Bosch TV from the flat, along with an expensive Stone Island jacket.

The 37-year-old was arrested but denied wrongdoing.

He later admitted a charge of dwelling burglary. He has been remanded since his arrest.

He has 11 previous convictions for 32 offences, including the two previous burglaries.

Mitigating, Sam Roxborough said father-of-three McDonald was addicted to drugs but was using his time on remand to “detox”.

He said most of his offending came in the last two years and added: “Something clearly happened in his life that led him down a spiral.”

Recorder Kearl said Simpson narrowly avoided the minimum term for burglary, but also said his first burglary conviction was from more than 20 years ago.

He handed him a two-year sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 20 rehabilitation days with probation and 60 hours of unpaid work.