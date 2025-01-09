Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An addict who was cleared of murdering a man at a flat in Beeston is facing prison after he went on to commit robberies after his remand release.

Patrick Mason was cleared in 2023 of the brutal killing of Bradley Wall, who was thrown from a second storey window and then beaten with a paving slab.

Mason appeared at Leeds Crown Court again this week, via video link from HMP Leeds, where he admitted two counts of robbery, one attempted robbery, and possession of a bladed article, all stemming from two dates in November last year.

Addict Mason slipped back into drug use after being acquitted of murder, and turned to robbery. | Getty / National World

Among the items the 34-year-old robbed from the victims were a handbag and laptops. His sentencing was adjourned until March 13 for a psychiatrist’s report to be prepared.

Mason’s barrister, Matthew Donkin, told the court that addict Mason, of no fixed address, had managed to get clean from drugs while he was held on remand awaiting trial for the Bradley Wall murder.

But having been acquitted and released, Mason slipped back into hard-drug use which was the “trigger” for these robbery offences, according to Mr Donkin.

Bradley Wall was murdered after being befriended by Mason and Aiden Ramsdale in Beeston in the early hours of June 23, 2022. The 25-year-old went with them to Ramsdale’s flat on Fairford Avenue, possibly to buy drugs.

A short time later he was either thrown out of or jumped from the second-floor window of the flat before being savagely beaten as he lay stricken by Ramsdale, who picked up the paving slab.

Mr Wall suffered more than 100 injuries and attempts were made to set his body on fire.

Aiden Ramsdale (pictured) was jailed for the murder of Bradley Wall which took place outside Ramsdale's flat in Beeston.

Despite the incident being caught on CCTV from a nearby school, and Ramsdale confessing to his father about attacking Mr Wall with the slab - even boasting that it was like an “Isis-type killing” - Ramsdale persistently denied the murder, trying to blame Mason.

Ramsdale was eventually jailed in January 2023 for life, to serve a minimum 34 years. Mason was cleared of both murder and manslaughter.