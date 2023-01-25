Patrick Mason was on trial charged with the murder of Bradley Wall on Fairford Avenue in the early hours of June 23 last year.

After an eight-week trial, the jury at Leeds Crown Court returned their verdict this afternoon, finding that 32-year-old Mason, of Whingate, Armley, was not guilty of murder or manslaughter.

They had been deliberating for more than a week.

Bradley Wall died outside the flat in Beeston.

Mr Wall had fallen from the second-floor window of the flat, before being severely beaten. He suffered more than 100 injuries.

Paving slabs were dropped on his body and attempts made to set the body on fire. He was not found until later that day.

Mr Wall had gone back to the flat to either take drugs or buy them.