'Drowsy' Leeds crack addict was high behind the wheel of VW Golf

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “drowsy” crack addict who was given a chance after caught peddling drugs has been jailed after she was caught high behind the wheel.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa Ives was on a suspended sentence when suspicious officers pulled her over on Dewsbury Road while she was driving a VW Golf.

The 57-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week via video link from HMP New Hall, where she was being held on remand. She admitted two counts of being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine, and benzoylecgonine - the main metabolite of cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Ives (pictured) was high on crack cocaine when she was pulled over on Dewsbury Road in Hunslet. (pics by WYP / Getty / Google Maps) | WYP / Getty / Google Maps

It was heard that officers had seen Ives driving the Golf along Dewsbury Road in Hunslet at around 9pm on February 3. Pulling her over, she admitted to smoking crack earlier on that evening and the officers described her as being “drowsy”.

She failed a road-side drugs test, and was arrested. They also found a small quantity of crack on her, and a “large sum of money” in her purse.

At the station, she failed an evidential drugs test, showing to have 17 mcgs of cocaine in her system. The legal limit is 10 mcgs.

The court heard that Ives, of Manor Crescent, Rothwell, has 30 previous convictions for 50 offences, and was on a suspended sentence for selling Class A drugs. She was also previously given a community order for possession of crack cocaine, but failed to comply with the order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, Adrian Pollard said she had health problems, such as COPD, and her reasons for failing to adhere to the community order was the “clashes” between her hospital appointments and probation.

But he said: “She agrees she did not provide the evidence. She knows this is her fault, she could have made better efforts.”

Judge Robin Mairs told Ives her response to the order had been “pitiful” and added: “You have not attended appointments or notified probation. You simply have not put any effort into complying with the order.”

Addressing the drug-driving, he said: “You were clearly impaired. It was an obvious and inherent danger to other road users.”

He said he “did not have any option” and jailed her for 22 months.