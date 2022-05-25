Drivers fined for not wearing seatbelt and using mobile phones in these Leeds areas

Drivers were fined for a number of offences in North West Leeds on Monday during a police operation.

By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 4:45 am

Read More

Read More
Meet the Armley woman drawing on her own struggles to help creatives and artists...

Roads Policing Unit Officers assisted local neighbourhood teams with Operation SPARC patrols in the Otley, Yeadon, Menston, Guiseley and Rawdon areas focused on the 'Fatal 4' offences.

The fatal 4 offences include not wearing a seatbelt, speed, distractions and impairment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Drivers were fined during the operation

During the shift four drivers were given tickets for not wearing a seatbelt and two for using their mobile phones whilst driving.

A vehicle was seized for having no insurance and two people were given tickets for not securing the load they were transporting.

In a social media post, police said: "It takes a few minutes to check your insurance & seconds to clip your seatbelt in. #OpSPARC"