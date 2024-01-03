Driver without a licence reached 100mph in VW Golf on built-up Leeds streets to shake police
Patrolling officers tried to stop Adam Lee-Orr in the early hours of November 4 last year after they noticed his VW Golf tailgating a vehicle in front, Leeds Crown Court heard.
A chase began along Whitehall Road and checks found there was no insurance linked to the vehicle. Lee-Orr reached speeds of 75mph on Whitehall Road and then 100mph on 40mph roads, forcing the police to abandon their pursuit after losing sight of him.
Around 15 minutes later at 4.40am, he was spotted again on Pudsey Road in Leeds and officers illuminated their lights, but he drove off again at speed, chasing him for seven minutes, prosecutor Lydia Carroll told the court.
He ran red lights and drove head-on into traffic to get away. The 26-year-old eventually abandoned his car in Leeds city centre and fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended. He then gave a no-comment interview.
Lee-Orr, of Hamilton View, Chapeltown, later admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, having no licence and no insurance. He has three previous convictions for 11 offences, including a conviction from 2018 for driving without a licence or insurance.
Appearing in court unrepresented, a probation report found that he now had secure accommodation and had good compliance with a previous court order.
Judge Neil Clark jailed him for 12 months, suspended for 24 months, a four-month electronic-tag curfew, 200 hours of unpaid work and a two-year driving ban.