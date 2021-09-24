Driver to stand trial over cyclist's death in 2019, Leeds Crown Court told

A motorist is to stand trial on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving almost three years after a cyclist died.

By Nick Frame
Friday, 24th September 2021, 4:45 pm

Gregg Marsh, 22, of Bracken Hill, Ackworth pleaded not guilty to the charge during a short hearing at Leeds Crown Court today (Friday Sept 24).

Read More

Read More
Dangerous driver had five-year-old child in his car and boot-full of burglary to...

Marsh will stand trial on December 5 next year, the earliest date that could be found during this morning's plea and trial preparation hearing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Leeds Crown Court

The trial is expected to last five days.

He was given unconditional bail until then.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.