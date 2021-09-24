Driver to stand trial over cyclist's death in 2019, Leeds Crown Court told
A motorist is to stand trial on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving almost three years after a cyclist died.
Gregg Marsh, 22, of Bracken Hill, Ackworth pleaded not guilty to the charge during a short hearing at Leeds Crown Court today (Friday Sept 24).
Marsh will stand trial on December 5 next year, the earliest date that could be found during this morning's plea and trial preparation hearing.
The trial is expected to last five days.
He was given unconditional bail until then.
