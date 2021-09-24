Driver to stand trial over cyclist's death in 2019, Leeds Crown Court told

Gregg Marsh, 22, of Bracken Hill, Ackworth pleaded not guilty to the charge during a short hearing at Leeds Crown Court today (Friday Sept 24).

Marsh will stand trial on December 5 next year, the earliest date that could be found during this morning's plea and trial preparation hearing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court

The trial is expected to last five days.

He was given unconditional bail until then.