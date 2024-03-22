Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers tried to stop Noel Heatley who was behind the wheel of a white Seat Ibiza at around 8.40pm on February 25.

But he took of at speed and led the pursuing police around the city centre, running red lights and driving against the contraflow. Police footage from the chase was played to Leeds Crown Court this week. Lasting about 10 minutes, it showed others vehicles having to take evasive action to avoid a crash.

The Seat endured a minor collision with a police car, but continued. Eventually he smashed into two taxis and the 44-year-old was quickly detained.

Heatley took police on a 10-minute chase around Leeds city centre before smashing into two taxis. (pics by Google Maps / National World)

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, he admitted dangerous driving and driving while banned. Heatley, of St Hilda's Mount, Cross Green, has previous convictions including multiple driving offences. He was recalled to prison for a previous conviction following his latest arrest and will not be released until at least June next year.

Mitigating, Abbi Whelan said: "He accepts his actions were very stupid. He was asked by a friend to drive the car to a friend's address. He was seen by police and accepted he stupidly made off. He was disqualified and panicked."

