Driver rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after car crash in Yorkshire
A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threating injuries after his car crashed near Ferrybridge in West Yorkshire on Friday (March 18).
The crash involved one vehicle - a Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian - which was travelling on Stranglands Lane towards Ferrybridge when the incident occurred.
The collision happened shortly after 6.30pm on Friday.
The male driver of the car was later found in the vehicle with life-threatening injuries and rushed to hospital.
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses of the collision to come forward.
"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have video footage, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1479 of 18/3," they said.