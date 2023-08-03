Driver of asylum-seeker inflatable boat was housed in Leeds before UK Border Force arrest

Farah Alnil was brought to West Yorkshire after being intercepted by UK Border Force on June 16. Leeds Crown Court heard that the 33-year-old was behind the wheel of a rigid-hull inflatable boat that was carrying 42 passengers hoping to land near Dover.

The Sudanese national was taken to Home Office accommodation in Leeds and began his application for asylum, but was later identified from photographs taken at the scene as the driver and arrested and placed on remand at HMP Leeds.

He admitted a charge attempting to enter the UK with valid entry clearance. His asylum application remains pending.

Alnil was recognised by border police after he had been moved to Leeds. (library pics by Getty and National World)

The court was told that he had fled his home country with his family because of war, and had lived in Egypt, Libya and France. He had previously tried to get refugee status in France.

He claimed to have paid 800 Euros for a place on the boat from Calais, and had to take it in turns with other immigrants to steer the inflatable after the original captain refused to go through with it.

Mitigating, Nicholas Hammond said he had left his wife and three children to look for work in the UK. He also said that Alnil had to undergo an operation while in Egypt to remove a bullet from his back.