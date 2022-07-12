Driver could have killed passenger when he smashed into parked cars after attempts to evade police

Police officers had attempted to stop a car being driven by David Allerton, 35, on Middleton Park Avenue in Leeds after a check revealed it was registered to a woman.

Despite police putting on their siren and attempting the stop, Allerton drove dangerously around an estate at 50mph, the court heard.

He went the wrong way around a roundabout during the attempt to evade police at 12.40am on October 21, 2021, prosecutor Heather Gilmore told the court on Monday.

Eventually, Allerton mounted the pavement before he smashed the blue Peugout 2017 into two parked vehicles on Sissons Terrace in Middleton.

When the officers approached the car, Allerton, of Aberfield Gate, Leeds, was in the back "with his legs hanging over the front", Ms Gilmore said.

He refused to get out of the car and told officers he had not been driving.

An airbag had been activated due to the crash and the passenger in the car was unconscious, the court heard.

Allerton was arrested and made no comment when interviewed by police.

He pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving on June 16, 2022, at a pre-trial preparation hearing.

Allerton has numerous previous convictions, the court heard.

Sentencing him, Judge Batty said: "It is clearly not impressive and I don’t know how injured your passenger was.

"You could have killed him by driving in that way."

Judge Batty told Allerton he was however impressed with a report he had seen about his recent conduct in sorting out his life.

"I was going to lock you up, that has saved you today", the judge said.

Allerton must complete a nine months drugs course and 20 rehabilitation days.

"They are going to work with you, work things out with you and help sort out your drug troubles", the judge added.

"If you breach it then you and I will meet again and you will be looking at six months."