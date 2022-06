Traffic officers said it was "not the best start" for the new driver who was followed in lane three despite the other lanes being empty.

The driver was issued with a traffic offence report.

WYPRPU tweeted: "Not the best start for this new driver! Followed by our Motorway Patrol in lane three when the other lanes were empty....... and speeding! Traffic Offence Report issued #M62 #Rishworth #Fatal4 #Checkyourmirrors #Team4"