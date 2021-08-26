Driver caught speeding at 65mph in 40mph zone after police set up cameras in these Leeds areas
Police have issued a number of speeding tickets after setting up mobile cameras in north west Leeds.
Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) targeted Otley, Yeadon and Arthington on Tuesday evening.
They caught several speeding drivers, with one caught doing 65mph in a 40mph zone in Victoria Avenue, Yeadon.
Another car was seized for driving while disqualified and with no insurance.
In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West NPT said: "Last night, NPT officers were out conducting speed-gun work in the Otley, Yeadon and Arthington areas.
"A handful of tickets were issued, with the highest being 65mph in a 40mph zone at Victoria Avenue, Yeadon.
"In addition to this, a vehicle was seized for driving whilst disqualified and no insurance."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.