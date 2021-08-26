Driver caught speeding at 65mph in 40mph zone after police set up cameras in these Leeds areas

Officers from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) targeted Otley, Yeadon and Arthington on Tuesday evening.

They caught several speeding drivers, with one caught doing 65mph in a 40mph zone in Victoria Avenue, Yeadon.

Another car was seized for driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

One driver was caught doing 65mph in a 40mph zone in Victoria Avenue, Yeadon (Photo: WYP)

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds North West NPT said: "Last night, NPT officers were out conducting speed-gun work in the Otley, Yeadon and Arthington areas.

