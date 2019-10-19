Driver caught speeding at almost 70mph on 30mph Leeds street with 10-year-old child in car
A driver with the 'worst attitude in the world' was caught speeding in Leeds at almost 70mph - in a 30mph limit.
The driver was stopped on East Street in Leeds with his 10 year old son in the car.
Police said he had been given a warning in August for his manner of driving but 'clearly hadn't learnt his lesson'.
WYP RPU tweeted: "EAST STREET, LEEDS, driving at speeds at almost 70mph in a 30mph limit, with his 10 year old son in the car, this driver clearly hadn’t learnt his lesson from August this year when another member of the team gave him a section 59 warning regarding his manner of driving...driver with the worst attitude in the world reported and vehicle seized."