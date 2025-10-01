Driver beaten with golf club then stabbed while sat in his car on Leeds street

A motorist was beaten with a golf club with such ferocity that the weapon snapped, which was then used to stab him.

Jordan Clark was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for the savage assault which left the victim with a broken elbow.

The court heard that the victim had finished work on July 11 and was driving home at around 4pm when he saw Clark.

The pair have known each other “for some time”, prosecutor Kristian Cavanagh told the court.

Clark (pictured) attacked the man with a golf club while the man was sat in his car. | WYP / NW

He stopped on Walton Street where Clark pulled out the golf club from the boot of his own car and approached the victim’s.

He swung the club, smashing the windscreen and the driver’s side window, before striking the victim with the club.

When it snapped, he then used it to try and stab the man. The victim lifted his arm up to protect himself and the snapped club was pushed into him above the elbow, leaving a 2cm laceration.

He also suffered a fracture to the bone joint of the arm.

The court was told that the man later rang Clark wanting repayment for the damage to his car, and was told by Clark that if he went to the police he would “kill him”, Mr Kavanagh said.

Clark was arrested on July 28 and gave a no-comment interview to police.

He later admitted Section 18 GBH with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage, driving without a licence and without insurance.

Clark, of Winrose Hill, Belle Isle, has previous convictions including Section 20 GBH without intent and drug dealing.

The 32-year-old appeared in court over a video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Andrew Petterson conceded there could “only be one kind of sentence” - that of immediate jail.

He said it was seven years since his last violent crime and said his best mitigation were his early guilty pleas.

Judge Robin Mairs told Clark there was “considerable ill will” between him and the victim.

He jailed him for 40 months.