Driver arrested after smashing into Leeds village garden wall

A driver was arrested after crashing into a garden wall in a Leeds village.
By Nick Frame
Published 8th Jul 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 13:31 BST

Police were called to Swillington Lane, near to the junction with Church Avenue, in Swillington on Friday night shortly after 8.15pm.

A motorist had lost control of a Vauxhall Corsa and smashed into the wall.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while unfit. He was taken to hospital by officers but was not seriously injured. He was later released under investigation.

The driver ploughed into the wall on Swillington Lane. (pic from Google Maps)The driver ploughed into the wall on Swillington Lane. (pic from Google Maps)
