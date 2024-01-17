Driver admits killing passenger after VW Golf struck tree on Leeds mini-roundabout

A driver who crashed a car into a tree in Gipton, killing his passenger, has admitted causing his death.

Prince Kabaya, 35, died after the VW Golf left the road and struck the tree near to the mini-roundabout junction between Wykebeck Valley Road and Oakwood Lane in February 2021.

James O’Rourke was charged with causing death by dangerous driving but had previously entered a not-guilty plea in November of 2022. He was due to stand trial this April.

The 33-year-old appeared at Leeds Crown Court again this morning when he switched his plea to guilty, while also admitting driving without a licence or insurance.

The fatal crash happened on Wykebeck Valley Road in the early hour of February 27, 2021. (pic by Google Maps)

O’Rourke, of Ramshead Grove, Seacroft was remanded into custody and due to appear in court again for this matter in April.

Police and ambulances had been called to the scene shortly before 3am on the February 27, 2021.