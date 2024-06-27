Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Audi sports car driver has admitted killing a mother and her young daughter as they made their way to nursery.

Hardeep Bhachu, 27, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning where he admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving on Scott Hall Road.

Justyna Hulboj, 27, and four-year-old Lena Czepczor were struck by the high-powered Audi TT RS as they walked to nursery at around 8.30am on January 16 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justyna Hulboj and Lena died after being struck by the Audi TT driven by Hardeep Bhachu. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened next to the Land Rover and Jaguar garage and close to the junction with Sheepscar Way.

Bhachu, of Grant Row, Adel, asked to be remanded into custody to “take responsibility” and “begin serving the inevitable sentence”, his barrister Richard Holland told the court. Bhachu will be sentenced at a later date.

Meanwhile, a second driver, 35-year-old Jasskamal Riyat, of Buckstone Avenue, Moortown, also appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will stand trial and a date was set for January 6, 2025. It is expected to last at least three days. He was granted bail.