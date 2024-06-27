Audi driver admits killing mother and daughter in Leeds' Scott Hall Road horror smash

By Nick Frame
Published 27th Jun 2024, 10:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An Audi sports car driver has admitted killing a mother and her young daughter as they made their way to nursery.

Hardeep Bhachu, 27, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning where he admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving on Scott Hall Road.

Justyna Hulboj, 27, and four-year-old Lena Czepczor were struck by the high-powered Audi TT RS as they walked to nursery at around 8.30am on January 16 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Justyna Hulboj and Lena died after being struck by the Audi TT driven by Hardeep Bhachu. (pics by WYP / National World)Justyna Hulboj and Lena died after being struck by the Audi TT driven by Hardeep Bhachu. (pics by WYP / National World)
Justyna Hulboj and Lena died after being struck by the Audi TT driven by Hardeep Bhachu. (pics by WYP / National World) | WYP / National World

It happened next to the Land Rover and Jaguar garage and close to the junction with Sheepscar Way.

Bhachu, of Grant Row, Adel, asked to be remanded into custody to “take responsibility” and “begin serving the inevitable sentence”, his barrister Richard Holland told the court. Bhachu will be sentenced at a later date.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Meanwhile, a second driver, 35-year-old Jasskamal Riyat, of Buckstone Avenue, Moortown, also appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will stand trial and a date was set for January 6, 2025. It is expected to last at least three days. He was granted bail.

Following the deaths of the young mother and daughter, an outpouring of grief led to more than £33,000 being raised through Go Fund Me to help repatriate their bodies to Poland.

Related topics:DrivingLeedsJaguarLand Rover