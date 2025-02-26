Drunk electrician punched man in Leeds strip club 'seconds' after arriving

A thug who punched a man in Leeds bar without warning or provocation has been ordered to stay off alcohol, or go to jail.

Michael McDonnagh had been in Whiskey Down gentleman’s club on Crown Street for “less than a minute” when he launched as the unsuspecting victim.

He struck him to the head, knocking him to the floor, before people moved in to separate them amid verbal exchanges.

The incident, which happened shortly before midnight on January 26, 2022, was “unprovoked and without warning”, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The victim suffered swelling to his face and lip. The incident was caught on CCTV and Judge Neil Clark said that the pair seemed glance at each other and acknowledge one another, despite it being denied by McDonnagh.

McDonnagh punched the man in Whiskey Down moments after entering the city-centre club. | National World

The 32-year-old denied ABH but pleaded guilty on the day of his trial. He has five previous convictions for seven offences, including three for battery and one for affray.

Mitigating, Jordan Millican told the court: “He does have genuine remorse for the events that took place that night.”

He said McDonnagh, of Eastdean Grove, Seacroft, came from a deprived and difficult background and said: “His problem is drink, he has had the problem for a while. He has made concerted efforts to rid himself of that.”

He said that McDonnagh had been alcohol-free for more than three months. He worked as an electrician and runs a construction company with his friend, as well as a cleaning company.

Judge Clark agreed that alcohol was an issue that had got McDonnagh into trouble in the past and for his latest offence.

He gave him a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, 20 rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work .

He was also given a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement, meaning he will be electronically tagged which can detect event the slightest drop of alcohol in his bloodstream.

A breach would see him brought back to jail and all or part of his jail sentence could be activated.