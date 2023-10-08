Drink-driving Wakefield roofer who gave relative's ex-boyfriend's name to police to avoid ban is jailed

A drink-driver who had children in his van when he was pulled over by police gave a relative’s ex-boyfriend’s name to avoid being banned.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roofer Shaun Hinchcliffe was jailed this week after admitting that he attempted to pervert the course of justice when he gave the false name, date of birth and address to the patrolling officers. They had pulled him over on Wakefield Road, Sharlston Common, Wakefield, at around 8pm on May 8, last year. A woman was a passenger in the van, along with the two children.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the police ran the details he provided through the system and they initially appeared to fit. But when his fingerprints were taken at the police station in Normanton around an hour later, his true identity was uncovered. He had blown 64 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old, of Balne Avenue, Wakefield, has 16 previous convictions for 35 offences, prosecutor Louise Pryke told the court. He was later dealt with by the magistrates’ court for the drink-driving charge, for which he received a 16-month driving ban and was fined £120.

Hinchcliffe was almost twice the drink-drive limit when he was stopped. (pic by National World)

Mitigating, Benjamin Bell said Hinchcliffe ran his own roofing business which employed five people, but he has been unable to work because of back and knee problems. He said that should Hinchcliffe be jailed, his business could fold.