Drink driver ordered to go 'cold turkey' by Leeds judge as he avoids prison sentence

Police said that Connor Glenn Binns' eyes were glazed and he was slurring when they pulled over his red Audi A3 shortly after midnight on January 18.

He blew 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Connor Glenn Binns appeared for sentencing at Leeds Crown Court after he admitted a charge of drink driving. Picture: James Hardisty

Binns appeared for sentencing at Leeds Crown Court after he admitted a charge of drink driving.

He was already subject to a suspended sentence for two separate counts of actual bodily harm, including one occasion when he put a pillow over his partner's face and then kicked her all over her body.

A probation report found that the 24-year-old had a "lack of maturity" but had been benefiting from the service's intervention following his ABH convictions.

The reporter's author said that a jail term could "undo all the good work".

Judge Simon Batiste told Binns: "It was stupid, and what puts you in great jeopardy is that you were already sentenced to a suspended prison sentence.

"In normal circumstances, when someone breaches a suspended sentence order they go to prison. Your record is relatively limited."

Binns, of Pontefract Road, Cudworth, was given an 18-month community order and a 20-month ban from driving.

He was also issued with a 90-day alcohol abstinence order.

Judge Batiste added: "The root of a lot of your offending is alcohol, and the order is designed so you remain free of alcohol. You will have to go cold turkey."