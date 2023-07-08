Drink driver mounted grass verge and smashed into garden gate during high-speed chase

Machine worker Jamie Wilson refused to stop when police tried to pull him over in the Pontefract area on April 2, and took off at speed, Leeds Crown Court heard. He was clocked at travelling nearly twice the speed limit in the Ford Fiesta and forced other, oncoming cars, to brake sharply.

The 36-year-old then mounted the kerb and across a grass verge and crashed into the gate in Upton. Wilson then got out and ran but was caught by a chasing officer on foot. He then pushed the officer but was eventually detained. He was also found in possession of a knuckleduster, and blew 60 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

He admitted dangerous driving, being over the prescribed limit, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of an offensive weapon.

The court was told he had a previous conviction from 2010 in which he was jailed for 15 months for dangerous driving.

Mitigating, Rhianydd Clement said: “He is deeply ashamed of his actions and regrets the impact it has had not only on himself but his family’s life. He wishes to apologise through me. He made a silly mistake and buried his hand in the sand.”

She said Wilson, of Lombard Crescent, Darfield, Barsnley, had that despite his criminal record, he had a “significant gap” in his offending and that the previous dangerous-driving conviction was his last.

A probation report suggested Wilson’s mental health had spiralled at the time over his father’s deteriorating health, and had been drinking excessively. He said he carried the knuckleduster in his pocket because he had been “jumped” a few weeks prior and had it for protection.

Judge Simon Batiste said of the weapon: “There is absolutely no legitimate use for it at all. You had been carrying it for a number of weeks after being the victim of violence. It provides no excuse whatsoever.”