Thomas Bronson, 37, of Wellstone Avenue, Beeston, went to the home of his former partner in the early hours of October 30 last year after sending her threatening messages and shouting abuse.

After pulling the landline cord from the wall so she couldn’t ring the police and dragging her back into the house when she tried to escape, the court was told Bronson began harming himself in her kitchen. It was only until a few hours later that the victim was able to call the police.

Bronson was sentenced for one count of actual bodily harm, one count of sending threatening messages and one count of possession of cocaine at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday (June 1).

Thomas Bronson was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday

Prosecuting, Philip Standfast said the woman brought the relationship to an end on October 27. Two days later, she was socialising with friends when she received “grossly abusive” texts from Bronson, one of which read: “Dirty little ****. You are going to get your face punched in.”

The woman arrived home in a taxi and noticed Bronson at her gate. She was then followed into her home by him and he began asking her to get back together with him, which she declined.

She then went to use the landline to call the police but found that he had ripped the wire out. She tried to use her mobile but he grabbed it from her and threw it away.

She then called for help but Bronson grabbed her by the mouth and throat and bit her on the lip.

He then went into the kitchen and the woman tried to escape but he dragged her back into the home. He then began to harm himself, the court was told.

She was able to call the police from her bedroom hours later and Bronson was arrested and found with cocaine and a “large kitchen knife” believed to have been acquired at the woman’s home in his possession.

In interview he admitted sending the messages and said he “was maybe more drunk than he thought he was”, adding that “if he had f****d up, he had f****d up”.

The court heard that Bronson, who had previous cautions for domestic violence, pleaded guilty to the charges.

His defence counsel, Richard Barradell, said that Bronson had been kept in custody since December after breaching his bail conditions and trying to contact the complainant.

Mr Barradell said Bronson’s parents had submitted a letter of support and said that they would allow him to live with them, if he was released from prison. Mr Barradell said: “They told me candidly that the support won’t go on forever. They have other family members to think of. They do not condone what he’s been doing.”

He added that Bronson, a qualified engineer, has realistic prospects of finding employment and was “genuinely remorseful”.

Bronson had said he committed the offences due to his poor mental health and drink and drug abuse, which had gotten worse since he was diagnosed with cancer.

Mr Barradell said: “He hates the person he became.”