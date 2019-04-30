Dramatic pictures and video show damage after police car crashes in Headingley

Have your say

This is the damage caused to a police car after it was involved in a nasty crash in Headingley.

The BMW collided with a Mini Cooper outside Headingley Stadium earlier this week.

Luckily, nobody was seriously injured.

The collision happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning on Kirkstall Lane at the junction with Headingley View.

It's understood that the Mini was pulling out of the junction onto the main road when it struck the police vehicle, although police were unable to confirm this.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed one of the force's vehicles was involved in the crash, which happened at 2.45am.

No police officers were injured and a woman driving the Mini sustained minor injuries to her leg, but did not require hospital treatment.