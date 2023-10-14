Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Drake Street Bradford: Police issue suspect description after attempted sexual assault in city centre

Police have issued a suspect description following an attempted sexual assault in West Yorkshire.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 14th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
Detectives are investigating the attempted sexual assault of a woman on the grassed area of Drake Street in Bradford city centre, at around 11pm on July 29, 2023.

The woman wasn’t injured in the assault but was left shaken by the ordeal.

The suspect is described as a male, around 5foot6 tall, he was wearing a black hoody with hood up, black gloves with metal pieces over the knuckles, a beenie hat and balaclava, he wore black jeans with rips and red roses embroidered on them, and he spoke with a Bradford accent.

Detectives are investigating the attempted sexual assault of a woman on the grassed area of Drake Street in Bradford city centre. Picture: GoogleDetectives are investigating the attempted sexual assault of a woman on the grassed area of Drake Street in Bradford city centre. Picture: Google
Police area appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who might have seen anything to come forward. A man has been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident.

Information can be given to Bradford District Safeguarding Team by calling 101 or via the online 101LiveChat option quoting crime reference 13230422918 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.