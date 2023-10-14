Police have issued a suspect description following an attempted sexual assault in West Yorkshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are investigating the attempted sexual assault of a woman on the grassed area of Drake Street in Bradford city centre, at around 11pm on July 29, 2023.

The woman wasn’t injured in the assault but was left shaken by the ordeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect is described as a male, around 5foot6 tall, he was wearing a black hoody with hood up, black gloves with metal pieces over the knuckles, a beenie hat and balaclava, he wore black jeans with rips and red roses embroidered on them, and he spoke with a Bradford accent.

Detectives are investigating the attempted sexual assault of a woman on the grassed area of Drake Street in Bradford city centre. Picture: Google

Police area appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who might have seen anything to come forward. A man has been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident.