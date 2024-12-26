Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A parcel depot worker who stole £15,000 of items “to order” has been told to get on with his community service, or face jail.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Murphy was given a suspended sentence last December for stealing iPhones and Samsung phones from the DPD sorting office in Morley.

But as part of his punishment he was told to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had previously breached the order during the summer, but escaped with a £40 fine.

The 22-year-old was brought back before Leeds Crown Court where he admitted two further breaches.

One on occasion in September he left the work citing childcare issues, then failed to turn up at all on another date in October. He provided no acceptable evidence for either.

Murphy was caught stealing phones from the DPD warehouse in Morley, and has now been told to get on with his unpaid work or go to jail. (pics by Google Maps / National World) | Google Maps / National World

Mitigating, Lily Wildman said he continues to struggle with mental health difficulties. She said he also has the promise of employment, although there was no evidence of this presented to the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Penelope Belcher was persuaded not to activate his suspended sentence, but instead said he must complete eight sessions of unpaid before February 19, or go to prison.

She warned him: “If you have not done them I will lock you up. This is your chance to prove you will do this.

“If you do not, it will leave the court with no option. I hope you understand how close you came to leaving through the door behind you and down to the cells.

“It’s very real and you need to step up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murphy, of Bawn Gardens, Farnley, admitted theft from his employer last year when he was caught removing phones from the production line from the DPD warehouse on Morley’s Howley Park.

He would put the items under his jumper, go to the toilet and remove the packaging, stashing it in the roof space.

It was found that he stealing the phones to order.

The judge told him that he “thoroughly deserved to go to prison”, but gave him the suspended sentence instead.