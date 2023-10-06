Dozy teen burglar caught on camera trying door handles at every Leeds home he targeted
Armed with bolt cutters, Cassius Nugent tried the door handles to the properties on Malmesbury Close in Wortley at around 3.30am on August 8, but left as soon as he noticed the cameras. The 18-year-old was then spotted 11 days later on camera trying the door handle of a property on Moor Park Villas in Headingley in the early hours.
He was arrested the next day after police recognised him from the footage, but he gave a prepared statement denying it was him, Leeds Crown Court heard.
He later admitted three counts of attempted dwelling burglaries. He also admitted burglary of a non-dwelling after he was caught with an accomplice by a security guard at the student accommodation, Altus House, in Leeds city centre on May 25. They had prized a fire door open to gain entry.
Nugent also admitted a charge of going equipped for burglary after he was stopped by police on Whitehall Road a day later. He had in his possession a balaclava, gardening gloves, mole grips, bolt cutters and a screwdriver. In addition, he admitted possession of cannabis after a small quantity was found in his pocket when officers came to his home on Lansdowne Street, Upper Wortley to arrest him.
Prosecutor Lydia Carroll said Nugent has 20 convictions for 57 offences, including burglaries and robberies.
Mitigating, Ed Youlton said that Nugent had suffered a traumatic childhood and lost both of his parents. He said: “He has shown some genuine remorse. He still has lots of time ahead of him to change. He has been on remand and it’s been a sobering experience for him.”
Judge Neil Clark told Nugent: “You are only 18 and you have a shocking record already. If you carry on like this you will spend your life in an out of prison. The only person who can change the future is you.”
He gave him 12 months’ jail, suspended for 18 months and told him: “The greatest protection here is to threaten you by suspending the sentence. It’s one opportunity to show that you intend to stay out of trouble.”