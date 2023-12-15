A dangerous Leeds driver who tried to outrun police before failing a roadside breath test later told police that he was “going to sleep” when they tried to get further samples at the station.

His reluctance to co-operate meant that they were unable to charge Ethan McCorrie with drink-driving, despite him being more than twice the legal limit, Leeds Crown Court heard.

He blew 86 mcgs at the side of the road, with the legal limit being 35 mcgs. He then gave a urine sample at the station because the breathalyser machine was broken. But to officially charge him, they needed another sample, which he then refused to provide.

They charged him with failing to provide a specimen for analysis, which he later pleaded guilty to, along with dangerous driving and having no insurance.

McCorrie failed the breath test, but then refused to co-operate at the police station. (pic by National World)

Prosecutor Erin Kitson-Parker said Kent Police had spotted 26-year-old McCorrie behind the wheel of a black BMW X5 in the early hours of March 21 in Sidcup.

Suspicious of the driver, they followed it and illuminated their blue lights. McCorrie sped up to 60mph in a 30mph built-up areas before clipping a kerb and damaging the tyre. It failed to deter him as he then ran red lights at speed. The chase lasted eight minutes and he eventually relented and pulled over where he was breathalysed.

Having been arrested, he was taken to the station.

Mitigating, Imran Khan, said McCorrie, of Kitson Close, Wortley, had been in a “difficult situation personally” at that time, and was sleeping in a van while working in the south of England. That night he had “wrongly” made a decision to drive to buy food in the early hours. He said that McCorrie now had a steady job.

He said: “He knows what he did was wrong and has learned a valuable lesson. He now cycles to work. It’s his opportunity to make amends to his family and himself.”

Judge Anesh Pema warned McCorrie: “Those who drive dangerously almost always go to prison and you could have little complaint if that was what the outcome was. But it occurred back in March and your world has somewhat changed since then.”