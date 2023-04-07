Caleb Michael Lloyd narrowly avoided jail in April of last year after he breached an non-molestation he was given in 2021 to keep him away from a female. He was given a 16-month term suspended for 18 months, and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Since then the 34-year-old has breached the order three times, Leeds Crown Court was told, and given additional hours on the previous two occasions. For the latest breach, which he admitted, he missed the unpaid work appointment on February 22, then missed a planned rehabilitation appointment on March 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Oilvia Fraser said Lloyd had 22 unacceptable absences according to his probation report. Mitigating, Jane Cooper said: “He has engaged, but he admits he overslept for the unpaid work. He is engaging, but the level is low, he has not found favour with his probation officer.”

Caleb Michael Lloyd was jailed for eight months at Leeds Crown Court. Photo: Steve Riding

The court was told that Lloyd, of Green Road, Leeds, has 22 previous convictions. Judge Robin Mairs told him: “The probation service has bent over backwards to help you, they have done everything in their power. You have treated them with pretty much contempt.

"You have no motivation to do this order – it limps along and that’s about it. The court can have absolutely no confidence that you have the commitment to complete the order. There is no other option left but to activate this sentence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad