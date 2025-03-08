Downtrodden Leeds woman stabbed ex partner in the back after suffering domestic abuse

A woman who attacked her ex partner with kitchen knife has been spared jail after a court was told about alleged abuse she has suffered at his hands.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She stabbed him in the ear and the back during an argument after she had tried to end the relationship.

Amanda Connor was told by a judge at Leeds Crown Court that those who use knives can expect to go to prison, but it was accepted her case was “excessive self defence”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had admitted Section 18 GBH with intent, which can attract sentences up to life imprisonment.

But the 31-year-old he was given a suspended sentence instead.

Prosecutor Bashir Ahmed said the couple had been in a relationship since March 2023, but police reports suggested there had been numerous call-outs by Connor alleging she had been kicked, punched and slapped by her partner.

Connor stabbed her partner in the back after suffering abuse. | National World

On January 10, Connor had been with friends in a Beeston pub when her partner arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They began to argue and when she said she was leaving, he came with her, uninvited.

They continued to argue at her home and a scuffle broke out. She then picked up a knife and stabbed him in the ear.

He turned to leave and slipped over when Connor, still carrying the knife, stabbed him in the back.

He staggered outside bleeding and shouting for help. The police and ambulance were eventually called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor got rid of the knife in the garden, cleaned up the blood on the kitchen floor, removed her clothing and had a shower.

He suffered a 2cm wound to his back, a wound to his arm and a punctured ear.

Connor was arrested and during her police interview admitted stabbing the man, but explained about the violence she had endured during the turbulent relationship.

Mitigating, Craig Sutcliffe said Connor, of Strawberry Drive, Beeston, has no previous convictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He urged the judge to follow probation’s recommendation to give her an “intense order”, rather than jail.

Judge Howard Crowson acknowledged the domestic violence she suffered, not just at the victim’s hands, but with a previous partner.

He said: “You made it clear to him that the relationship was over. I’m prepared to accept the taking and using of the knife was instinctive rather than planned, but it was beyond self defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You were simply trying to drive him away from you, your home and your children.

“In most cases the use of a knife is so serious it requires an immediate sentence of imprisonment, but I’m satisfied it was an act driven by many factors including past violence you have endured and suffered.”

He gave her a two-year jail sentence, suspended for 24 months, and 45 rehabilitation days with probation.