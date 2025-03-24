A Leeds man has been charged with attempted murder after shots were fired in Bradford.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riccardo Nadim, 20, of Tarnside Drive, is set to appear in court later today (March 24).

A third man has been charged in connection with an incident in Bradford that saw shots fired earlier this month. | Google/National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is the third man charged in connection with the incident on Dovesdale Road, Bradford, on March 9.

Nadim was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

Earlier this month, Davian Lewis, 19 of Paley Road, Bradford, was charged with conspire to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life, while Harris Mohammed, 23, of Carr Bottom Avenue, Bradford, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.