Dovesdale Road Bradford: Leeds man charged with attempted murder after shots fired on residential street
Riccardo Nadim, 20, of Tarnside Drive, is set to appear in court later today (March 24).
He is the third man charged in connection with the incident on Dovesdale Road, Bradford, on March 9.
Nadim was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and possession of an offensive weapon in public.
Earlier this month, Davian Lewis, 19 of Paley Road, Bradford, was charged with conspire to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life, while Harris Mohammed, 23, of Carr Bottom Avenue, Bradford, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.