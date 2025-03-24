Dovesdale Road Bradford: Leeds man charged with attempted murder after shots fired on residential street

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 08:59 BST
A Leeds man has been charged with attempted murder after shots were fired in Bradford.

Riccardo Nadim, 20, of Tarnside Drive, is set to appear in court later today (March 24).

A third man has been charged in connection with an incident in Bradford that saw shots fired earlier this month. | Google/National World

He is the third man charged in connection with the incident on Dovesdale Road, Bradford, on March 9.

Nadim was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

Earlier this month, Davian Lewis, 19 of Paley Road, Bradford, was charged with conspire to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life, while Harris Mohammed, 23, of Carr Bottom Avenue, Bradford, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

