Dovesdale Road, Bradford: Man charged after firearms discharge
Detectives investigating a firearms discharge on a street in Bradford earlier this month have charged a man.
The incident is alleged to have happened on Dovesdale Road on March 9.
Harris Mohammed, of Carr Bottom Avenue, Bradford, has been charged with attempt murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
The 23-year-old has been remanded into custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court later this morning. (March 15)