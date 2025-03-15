Dovesdale Road, Bradford: Man charged after firearms discharge

Detectives investigating a firearms discharge on a street in Bradford earlier this month have charged a man.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Dovesdale Road on March 9.

Harris Mohammed, of Carr Bottom Avenue, Bradford, has been charged with attempt murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The 23-year-old has been remanded into custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court later this morning. (March 15)

