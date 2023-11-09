Double killer caused 'excruciating injuries' after throwing boiling water in the face of HMP Wakefield inmate

A convicted double murderer threw boiling water in the face of a cell neighbour at HMP Wakefield, leaving him in “excruciating pain”.

Anmol Chana, who is serving a double life sentence for the murder of his mother and step father, attacked the man without provocation and left him with burns to his face, eyelids and chest.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the victim had been sat on the edge of his cell bed on the morning of November 17 last year, when 29-year-old Chana, whom he did not know but who was in a neighbouring cell, burst in and hurled the jug of boiling water in his face.

Prosecutor Robert Galley said the victim, also a convicted murderer, said he felt immediate excruciating pain to his face but had no idea who had thrown the liquid. He was taken to Pinderfields Hospital where it was found he suffered four percent burns.

During his interview with police, Chana said he believed he himself was to be ambushed so “struck first”, boiling his kettle and filling up the jug. He said he was also planning to attack another inmate.

He later admitted Section 18 wounding with intent. Representing himself in court, Chana told the judge he was suffering from mental health issues, but gave no further insight into the reasons behind the attack.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC acknowledged that Chana was suffering mental health issues. He gave him a two-year jail sentence, to be added to his existing life sentence.

He was jailed in 2020 for a minimum of 36 years, with his new two-year sentence to run consecutively.

Knife-obsessed Chana murdered Jasbir Kaur, 52, and husband Rupinder Bassan, 51, in a "ferocious" stabbing at their home in Oldbury, West Midlands, in February, 2020.

He went on to steal money and their car before contacting an escort, playing pool at a pub and later booking a flight to Italy.