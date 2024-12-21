Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man accused of trying to kill two people outside a Manston pub has been remanded into custody and will appear at Leeds Crown Court next year.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asa Tuohey is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s.

Tuohey will appear at Leeds Crown Court next month after being charged with two counts of attempted murder outside the Cock Beck pub. (pics by Google Maps / Getty) | Google Maps / Getty

The 26-year-old also faces GBH with intent against the woman and four driving offences from the same incident - dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink, driving while banned and without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stems from an incident outside The Cock Beck pub on Pendas Way on Friday, December 6.

He made a brief appearance at Leeds Magistrates’ Court earlier this week. He did not enter any pleas and the case was moved up to Leeds Crown Court.

He will appear again on January 16 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.