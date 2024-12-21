Double attempted-murder suspect expected to enter pleas next year over Leeds pub car-park incident

Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 21st Dec 2024
A man accused of trying to kill two people outside a Manston pub has been remanded into custody and will appear at Leeds Crown Court next year.

Asa Tuohey is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s.

Tuohey will appear at Leeds Crown Court next month after being charged with two counts of attempted murder outside the Cock Beck pub. (pics by Google Maps / Getty)Tuohey will appear at Leeds Crown Court next month after being charged with two counts of attempted murder outside the Cock Beck pub. (pics by Google Maps / Getty)
Tuohey will appear at Leeds Crown Court next month after being charged with two counts of attempted murder outside the Cock Beck pub. (pics by Google Maps / Getty) | Google Maps / Getty

The 26-year-old also faces GBH with intent against the woman and four driving offences from the same incident - dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink, driving while banned and without insurance.

It stems from an incident outside The Cock Beck pub on Pendas Way on Friday, December 6.

He made a brief appearance at Leeds Magistrates’ Court earlier this week. He did not enter any pleas and the case was moved up to Leeds Crown Court.

He will appear again on January 16 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

