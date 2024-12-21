Double attempted-murder suspect expected to enter pleas next year over Leeds pub car-park incident
Asa Tuohey is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s.
The 26-year-old also faces GBH with intent against the woman and four driving offences from the same incident - dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink, driving while banned and without insurance.
It stems from an incident outside The Cock Beck pub on Pendas Way on Friday, December 6.
He made a brief appearance at Leeds Magistrates’ Court earlier this week. He did not enter any pleas and the case was moved up to Leeds Crown Court.
He will appear again on January 16 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.