Don't fall victim to this injured dog scam in Leeds, police warn

Two people approached a woman who was putting her shopping away in the car, leaving her handbag on the car's front seat.

One suspect approached the woman and told her that a dog had been injured by a car and asked her to come and look at the back of the car.

The other suspect then used the distraction to go into her handbag and steal bank cards.

Don't fall for this scam in Leeds right now, warn police

The incident happened in Roundhay Road at about 1.30pm on Wednesday in the Tesco car park.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: " The Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware and conducting patrols in the area along with our contact point at Tescos on Friday evenings from 5-7pm.

"Please note this post is not to scare people, just to make you aware so you don't fall victim yourselves.