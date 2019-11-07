Don't fall victim to this injured dog scam in Leeds, police warn
Police have warned people not to fall for this injured dog scam in Leeds after the setup was used to steal two bank cards from a woman's handbag.
Two people approached a woman who was putting her shopping away in the car, leaving her handbag on the car's front seat.
One suspect approached the woman and told her that a dog had been injured by a car and asked her to come and look at the back of the car.
The other suspect then used the distraction to go into her handbag and steal bank cards.
The incident happened in Roundhay Road at about 1.30pm on Wednesday in the Tesco car park.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: " The Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware and conducting patrols in the area along with our contact point at Tescos on Friday evenings from 5-7pm.
"Please note this post is not to scare people, just to make you aware so you don't fall victim yourselves.
"Please pass this information onto family,friends and neighbours. If you too have been a victim to this sort of theft please call 101 or report via our webchat service on the West Yorkshire Police website. Thank you."