Dogs stolen in West Yorkshire as police release update
Four dogs have been stolen in West Yorkshire, police revealed as part of their latest update.
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 4:45 am
The West Yorkshire Wildlife and Rural Crime Team said there had been 15 incidents involving animals across the force area and four reported dog thefts.
Two French Bulldogs were stolen in a burglary in the BD12 area of Bradford, police said.
One of the dogs was black and white and the other was brown and white.
Two Bernejeski dogs were also stolen from a vehicle on Bramley Lane, Wakefield at the weekend.
Other crimes included dog bites and a loose farm animal, police said.