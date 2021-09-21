The West Yorkshire Wildlife and Rural Crime Team said there had been 15 incidents involving animals across the force area and four reported dog thefts.

Two French Bulldogs were stolen in a burglary in the BD12 area of Bradford, police said.

One of the dogs was black and white and the other was brown and white.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Incidents in West Yorkshire included dog thefts

Two Bernejeski dogs were also stolen from a vehicle on Bramley Lane, Wakefield at the weekend.