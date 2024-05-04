Leeds dog walker attacks man with lead during row, breaking his eye socket

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deacon James wrapped the dog leash around his hand before striking out at the victim during a dispute on Whingate Green in Armley.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the victim had heard a commotion outside his home on April 29 last year, and saw out of the window that one of his elderly neighbours was arguing with James.

The victim and two other residents came out due to the shouting. James, 28, then wrapped the dog lead around his hand and came towards the man and punched him to the face before walking away.

James struck the man with a single punch after wrapping a dog lead around his hand. (pics by Google Maps / SWNS)

The man had to be taken to hospital where it was found he had a broken cheek bone and two further fractures to his eye socket. He had to have three teeth removed during surgery to insert plates into his face, and lived on a soft diet for six weeks.

James, of Nunnington View, Armley, was identified and tracked down by police. He was arrested the day after the attack.

He later told police that the elderly man was “getting in his face” about his dog, and had tried to grab James “by the throat”. He then said the punch victim came out and “got involved with attitude”.

CCTV caught the incident which was played to Judge Kate Rayfield, who accepted there had been a degree of provocation.

He was initially charged with Section 18 GBH with intent, which he denied. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of Section 20 GBH without intent, which was accepted by the Crown.

He has previous convictions for battery and for drug dealing, the court heard.

Mitigating, Harry Crowson said: “It’s not entirely clear why this elderly gentleman got involved it became a far more excessive interaction than there needed to be.”

No further mitigation was offered after Judge Rayfield said she would not send James into custody.

She gave him 12 months’ jail, suspended for 18 months, with 30 rehabilitation days. She told him: “You can’t take a lead and swing it at someone and not expect to do something pretty serious.