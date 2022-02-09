West Yorkshire Police Wildlife and Rural Crime Team said a Cockerpoo was stolen in the Woodlesford area and recovered in Morley.

Enquires into the incident are 'ongoing', police said.

An English Bull terrier and a HP laptop were also stolen in a burglary in the Wyke area.

Dog stolen from Leeds recovered in Morley as West Yorkshire wildlife and rural crime revealed

Across West Yorkshire, nine dog related incidents including bites were recorded on Tuesday.

Three loose horses and two loose farm animals were also reported, along with four other miscellaneous crimes.