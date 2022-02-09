Dog stolen from Leeds recovered in Morley as West Yorkshire wildlife and rural crime revealed
There have been 18 incidents involving animals and two reported dog thefts in West Yorkshire in the last 24 hours, police revealed.
West Yorkshire Police Wildlife and Rural Crime Team said a Cockerpoo was stolen in the Woodlesford area and recovered in Morley.
Enquires into the incident are 'ongoing', police said.
An English Bull terrier and a HP laptop were also stolen in a burglary in the Wyke area.
Across West Yorkshire, nine dog related incidents including bites were recorded on Tuesday.
Three loose horses and two loose farm animals were also reported, along with four other miscellaneous crimes.
