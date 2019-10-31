Dog left to die in a box as a puppy still looking for new home after two years

Tia is looking for a new forever home after being left to die in a box as a one-day-old puppy. Photo provided by Dogs Trust Leeds.

Crossbreed Tia was part of a litter that was dumped in a cardboard box behind a cinema when they were just one day old.

Tia, and her five brothers and two sisters, still had their umbilical cords attached when they were found.

The puppies were rushed to Dogs Trust Leeds were they received round-the-clock care.

Tia went to her first home in 2010 and spent seven happy years there before her owner died in 2017.

She has been back at Dogs Trust Leeds waiting for a new family ever since.

Amanda Sands, Manager at the York Road rehoming centre, said: “I can remember the pups as it was so devastating that they had basically been left to die.

"It was November, it was cold and if they hadn’t been found so quickly there is no way they would have survived.

“We found fantastic homes for all of them but in November two years ago, Tia came back to us and to our astonishment she is still here.”

Amanda added: “We are baffled that she is still with us because she’s so much fun and incredibly loving. She likes to take her time to get to know people, but once she knows you she is really affectionate.

“She had such a heart breakingly difficult start to life and then to have to leave behind everything she had ever known at the age of seven was really unsettling for her but she is a resilient girl and now all she needs is to be at the heart of a home with people who love her.

“November has been a significant month for Tia for all the wrong reasons so far, and on 8 November it will be exactly two years since she came to us for the second time.

"We’re hoping that before the month is out she will have found her second perfect family.”

Tia walks well on the lead and loves to play, so a garden where she can play with toys would be preferable.

She would like to be the only dog in the home and live with adults only.

Once settled she will be happy to be left home alone for a few hours.