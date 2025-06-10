Doctor's report delays sentencing in Castleford attempted-murder case

A man charged with attempted murder is to be assessed before being sentenced, despite his claims he is well enough to face prison.

Craig Sanderson was due to learn his fate at Leeds Crown Court this week but the matter was adjourned for four weeks.

No details of the incident were disclosed in court, but 39-year-old Sanderson has previously admitted attempting to murder a male on Wood Green in Castleford on November 10 last year.

Defending barrister, Richard Canning, said Sanderson was “second in the queue” to be assessed by a doctor and a bed is expected to become available at the secure mental hospital, Newton Lodge in Wakefield, should it be required.

He said that Sanderson denied having any mental-health issues and was willing to serve his sentence in prison, rather than hospital. But Mr Canning said Sanderson was now willing to speak with mental-health professionals, despite previously saying he would refuse.

Sanderson, of Wood Green, Castleford, appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand.

Judge Howard Crowson told Sanderson the outcome of the sentence would be determined by the doctor’s findings, whether that would be a prison sentence or a hospital order, which will see him detained at Newton Lodge.

The case was adjourned until July 14 with Sanderson being remanded back into custody until then.